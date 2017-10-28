Drug take-back drive collects more dangerous, unused pills

For the second time this year, the Drug Enforcement Administration and ArkLaTex law enforcement agencies teamed up to help prevent the abuse and theft of prescription drugs.

A drug take-back drive was held Saturday throughout the country in response to the alarmingly high rate of prescription drug abuse, causing more overdoses and accidental poisonings.

Most of the abused drugs come from relatives and friends, all too often from the family medicine cabinet, the DEA reports.

People brought bag after bag and box after box filled with unused prescription drugs to Sheriff's Safety Town in south Shreveport.

Among those who turned out Saturday was Ellen White, executive director of Northwest Louisiana Interfaith Pharmacy.

"We're a charitable pharmacy. And so, when we have medications, a lot of them are donated in. But some of them can be expired; and we have to have a secure way to dispose of those."

Many of the unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs come with a story behind them.

Caddo sheriff's Cpl. April Kelly vividly recalls one.

"Saying that, 'Well, someone died in my family' from cancer or whatever it is. And, you know, they're on powerful drugs and they wouldn't want their grandkids, or the kids or their friends to come by and take it when they weren't there or when they were there."

Saturday marked Kelly's 14th drug take-back drive in the program's seven-year history.

Last year, 1,000 pounds of pills were collected in Caddo Parish alone.

And Americans turned in 900,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs during a drug take-back drive in April, the DEA reports.

The collected drugs are taken away and incinerated.

Until the take-back programs started, most people likely would dispose of unused medicine by flushing it down the toilet.

It is best not to do that, authorities say, because of health and environmental concerns.

In addition to the drug take-back drives, there now are locations where people can drop off unused drugs at any time of day.

And there soon will be a drop-off box that will be open weekdays at Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport, Kelly said.

