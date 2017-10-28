Christian Service to host Poor Man's Supper on Sunday

This year's Poor Man Supper benefiting the Christian Service program will be held on Sunday.

The event will start at 5 p.m. at the new Christian Service facility at 2346 Levy Street.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

“We will be featuring several different soups from Monjuni’s and IHOP,” said Executive Director of Christian Service Al Moore, in an email. “Christian Service is so pleased to have their help to raise money for the critical work of feeding the hungry.”

The event raises funds and awareness for Christian Service, which provides food clothing and assistance for the hungry and homeless.

“Funds are always needed to help our ongoing operations to help feed and clothe people,” said Richard Hiller, president of the Christian Service board.

For more information, call (318) 221-4857.

