Bossier police searching for missing man

Bossier City police are searching for a man that's been missing since last weekend.

Brad Rice, 34, was last heard from on Saturday, Oct. 21 when he called a relative.

At this time, there is no evidence of foul play, according to Bossier City police. However, Rice's family is concerned for his welfare.

Rice has a home in Tyler, Texas. Tyler authorities have been informed that he is missing. He is 5’8”, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8625.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.