Wooden Spoon Pizza opens in Bossier City

There's a new option for pizza in Shreveport-Bossier

Wooden Spoon Pizza opened Friday inside the Flying Heart Brewery on Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.

The owner, Jeffrey Judge also has a bakery in Bossier City and does catering, but decided it was time to add pizza.

He's renting the space inside the brewery.

"I hand-make all my dough," Judge said. "It's a New York-style dough. It has good crisp, a good chew to it, a good finish. The last bite is just as good as the first bite. It's something needed in Bossier is a real decent pizza place."

Judge says he rolled about 520 dough balls to prepare for Friday's Grand Opening. If you want to try a taste, hours are 4 p.m. to10 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.

