Parents concerned after North Caddo student arrested for terrorizing

Days after the arrest of a North Caddo Magnet student for threats, a Caddo Parish grandmother says she was scared to send her grandchildren to school.

"Today they are not in school and because they heard that there was going to be a big shooting at the school and they were afraid," she said, wishing not to disclose her full name.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says the rumors started last Friday. That's when they say a parent it brought it to their attention that 17-year-old Michael Casiano reportedly made threats to cause harm at the school.

"When you have a student that's something mentally imbalanced with him and they decide that they are going to harm other students or do something for the school quite often we can act on that tip and do something about it," said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Sheriff Prator says deputies arrested the 11th-grade student on Monday following an investigation over the weekend.

He is facing a charge of terrorizing.

"We take any threat against the school or student, we take it extremely seriously. And we follow up on it with every power that we have that's one of the most important things that we can do," Sheriff Prator said.

Caddo Parish School board spokesman Mary Nash-Woods says the school's principal sent out a letter to keep parents in the loop on Wednesday.

"The contents of the letter outlines for parents what exactly transpired. That on Friday that we were made aware of the threat, that we worked hand in hand with law enforcement, and to make them aware that we had an arrest and it was the only one involved in it," Nash-Wood says.

Nash-woods says while authorities have squashed the rumors – she sees where the parents are coming from.

"We know that learning can not take place if students don't feel safe and they aren't in a safe environment."

Casiano is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond is set at 100,000 dollars.

Additional officers patrolled the school campus on Friday. Nash-Woods says the extra security was there to make parents and students comfortable and to reassure the community that their safety is a top priority.

