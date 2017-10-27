Jury finds Telford inmate guilty of capital murder of corrections officer

A jury took less than an hour to return their verdict in the trial of Billy Joel Tracy.

Tracy was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Barry Telford Prison Correctional Officer Timothy Davison.

The jurors were unanimous in the guilty verdict. The same jury will decide whether Tracey receives Life in Prison or Death in this case.

Davison was killed while on duty in June 2015. A crowd of people described as "family" for those who work at Barry Telford Prison in New Boston flooded 102nd district court today.

Related Story : Slain East Texas correctional officer honored at memorial

Timothy Davison was bringing Tracy back to his cell when the inmate assaulted the officer striking him several times with a metal bar then throwing him down a flight of stairs.

"Long time coming on the verdict," said Ken Davison, brother of Timothy Davison.

Surrounded by prison guards Tracy watched silently as family and friends of Timothy Davison celebrate their first court victory in this case.

The next court date is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Nov. 1 when the sentencing phase of the trial begins.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.