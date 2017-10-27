GSU to replace pep rally with Walk for Peace

Jaylin M. Wayne has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection to the shooting deaths Of Andrews and Caldwell. (Source: LPSO)

Grambling State University will replace it's traditional Homecoming Pep Rally and Mascot Funeral with a Walk for Peace, according to a Facebook post from the university.

The walk will be Friday starting at 2:30 p.m. "On the Yard."

The decision comes after student leaders from various campus organization met with President Rick Gallot to share their insight. It was in that meeting that they decided which events should stay as scheduled.

The two men, both of Farmerville, were shot and killed sometime around midnight Tuesday on Grambling State University campus between two dormitories.

Jaylin M. Wayne has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.

