Man arrested accused of raping a juvenile

Shreveport police sex crimes investigators have a man in custody they believed raped a juvenile back in September of 2016.

On September 13, 2016, Shreveport police talked to a juvenile victim who said they were held down and raped by a man whose name they did not know.

Investigators collected evidence that led to 37-year-old Roy Jackson being named a suspect.

DNA evidence was submitted to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory and compared to the DNA profile of Jackson. The lab matched the DNA evidence from the victim to Jackson.

Jackson was charged with second-degree rape and his bond was set for $175,000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.