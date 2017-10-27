Tips to protect your plants from freezing temperatures and frost

A strong cold front will blast through the ArkLaTex on Friday. Even though this front isn't going to bring in a ton of rain, it's going bring in a blast of cold air.

The following Counties will be under a freeze warning from midnight to 9:a.m. on Saturday.

Arkansas

Howard,

Hempstead,

Little River,

Miller,

Nevada

Oklahoma

McCurtain

Texas

Bowie

Camp

Cass

Franklin

Marion

Morris

Titus

Wood

Upshur

Temperatures are expected to tumble into the upper 20s and lower 30s across these areas Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Even though freeze warnings do not extend into Northwest Louisiana, it will be cold. Frost will still be possible in spots.

When temperatures drop to near or below freezing, it's important to protect plants. Below freezing temperatures will damage or kill tropical plants or tender vegetation that are left outside or unprotected.

Plants that are in a pot should be brought inside.

Other plants can be covered with an inverted bucket or blanket. Mulch will also help protect bedded plants, shrubs and trees.

Mark Walton, the co-owner of Garrison's Greenwood Gardens Nursery, highly recommends watering plants through the colder months, especially since the area has been in a dry spell.

"We just got one little rain, so with the cold that is forecast [this weekend]. You want to make sure everything is really watered well because a dry plant can get more cold damage than a wet one," Walton said.

Also, don't forget about pets! Freezing temperatures are unsafe for most breeds, especially smaller animals.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.