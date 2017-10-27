SFD responding to report of rail car on fire

Shreveport Fire Department is responding to a report of a rail car on fire Friday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 200 block West 63rd Street, according to Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese.

The rail car is reportedly near the Purina Mills plant.

Firefighters on scene say the fire was in a rail car full of grains used to make pet food and there is no immediate danger.

We're being kept outside the plant but you can see fire engines surrounding a central structure: https://t.co/3NWZceAl5k @KSLA pic.twitter.com/IbR09TyRkB — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) October 27, 2017

