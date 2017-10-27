SFD responding to report of rail car on fire - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SFD responding to report of rail car on fire

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: Nick Lawton/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Nick Lawton/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Fire Department is responding to a report of a rail car on fire Friday morning. 

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 200 block West 63rd Street, according to Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese.

The rail car is reportedly near the Purina Mills plant.

Firefighters on scene say the fire was in a rail car full of grains used to make pet food and there is no immediate danger.

