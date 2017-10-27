Family escapes after gas heater causes fire

A Shreveport family escaped their home after a fire broke out inside their home Friday morning.

A dozen units responded just after midnight to the home in the 300 block of East 69th Street.

Firefighters say a gas-fed heater was leaking inside the home, causing it to catch fire.

Crews shut the gas off and put the small fire out.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Once fire prevention finished their inspection the family was allowed back in.

