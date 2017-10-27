Ron: Strong cold front leads to a windy day and a freezing night

A strong cold front will barrel through the Ark-La-Tex today creating adverse weather conditions that may last through the weekend. There will be a slight chance for light rain along and behind the cold front today under cloudy skies.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gust up to 35 mph.

Skies will clear by midnight and winds will will drop off creating excellent conditions for rapid radiational cooling. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. either side of I-30 and as far south as Marion County, TX.

Sunday morning, the northern parts of the Ark-LA-Tex should be dropping into the upper 20s to near 30 under clear skies and light winds. At this point, I would not be surprised to see the I-20 corridor flirt with a light freeze with a frost farther south

As always, your StormTracker 12 Team will be tracking this first freeze and frost very closely

