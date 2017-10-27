SPD asks for help finding 4 suspects

The Shreveport Police Department warrant unit is asking for the public's help finding four suspects wanted for various crimes.

Chaddrick Jackson, 27, of the 2700 block of Jerome Drive, has an active warrant for domestic abuse battery stemming from a February 2017 domestic incident. His bond is set at $390.

Willie Thomas, 44, of Plain Dealing, LA has an active warrant for domestic abuse battery stemming from a September 2017 domestic incident. His bond is set at $750.

Eric Stephens, 23, of the 1800 block Cheatham Street, has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from a May 2015 shooting incident. His bond is set at $50,000.

Ryan Hunter, 34, of the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane, has active warrants for aggravated second-degree battery and false imprisonment stemming from a March 2017 domestic incident. He also has a warrant for domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer stemming from an April 2017 domestic incident. Hunter does not have a bond set on his warrants.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards for information leading to the whereabouts of these individuals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit the website.

