Man found dead in Shreveport auto center - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Man found dead in Shreveport auto center

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an auto center Friday morning. 

The building in the 5200 block of Mansfield Road reads Anderson Performance Auto Parts. Police responded there to a report of a shooting around 6:40 a.m., according to Caddo 911 records. 

Police on scene say a man was found dead inside the business. 

KSLA News 12 has a crew on scene and will provide more details as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly