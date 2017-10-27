Man found dead in Shreveport auto center

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an auto center Friday morning.

The building in the 5200 block of Mansfield Road reads Anderson Performance Auto Parts. Police responded there to a report of a shooting around 6:40 a.m., according to Caddo 911 records.

Police on scene say a man was found dead inside the business.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on scene and will provide more details as they become available.

