Bossier City deadly crash victim identified

A man is dead following a head on crash on Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

The victim killed in a fatal Bossier City crash Thursday night has been identified and the wrong way driver was arrested.

Police say the man killed was 38-year-old Joshuah Fruge of Bossier City.

His wife, 37-year-old Veronica Fruge, and son, 14-year-old Pacey Fruge were passengers in the vehicle and suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Fruge was driving a Lincoln MKZ car southbound when he hit a Dodge Ram 1500 pick up head-on. The pickup truck was reportedly going northbound in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Larry Thomas Daughtry of Katy, TX was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, 2 counts of vehicular negligent injury and DWI.

Daughtry was booked into the Bossier City Jail after being treated and released from a local hospital.

