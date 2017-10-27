1 killed in Bossier City crash

A man is dead following a head on crash on Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Bossier City Police are investigating a head-on crash late Thursday evening that left one man dead.

Police responded to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

Witnesses told police a man was driving a Lincoln MKZ car southbound when he hit a Dodge Ram 1500 pick up head-on. Police say the pickup truck was going northbound in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of his family.

Two injured passengers and the pickup driver were taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they suspect alcohol may have been a factor on the part of the pickup driver.

