Thursday Night High School Football - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Thursday Night High School Football

Thursday Night High School Football

By Rashad Johnson, Sports Reporter
Connect

Many goes on to beat Red River 28-6 and remain undefeated in district.

Airline improves to 3-2 in the district with the 36-20 win over Byrd.

North Desoto defeats Huntington 38-14.

Northwood defeats BTW 48-6.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights all reserved.

Powered by Frankly