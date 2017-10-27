SPD: 2 shot in Queensborough drive-by shooting

Shreveport police are investigating after two people were shot in the Queensborough neighborhood. (Source: KSLA)

Shreveport police are investigating after two people were shot in the Queensborough neighborhood.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, October 26 at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Exposition Avenue right across from the Louisiana State Fair.

Authorities say the two men were at the intersection when they were shot by someone in a vehicle. One of the victims was shot in the leg, the other was grazed in the head, according to police at the scene.

They were transported to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will have more information as it becomes available.

