Student arrested in Grambling State University shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with the double homicide that occurred on Grambling State University's campus, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jaylin M. Wayne has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.

Andrews and Wayne were both GSU students, according to the release.

The two men, both of Farmerville, were shot sometime around midnight Tuesday between two dormitories.

Students said it was between Garner Hall, a male dormitory, and J.D.E. Bowen Hall, an apartment-style residence hall in Tiger Village for female upperclassmen.

Campus spokesman Will Sutton said a female contacted the Grambling police chief minutes after the shootings. Officer Thomas Harmon and Sgt. Rodney Williams responded and found both men on the ground.

Authorities say Wayne surrendered himself to law enforcement after learning the arrest warrant that had been issued. He was taken into custody Thursday, October 26, 2017, around 8:30 p.m.

LPSO investigators say they secured the arrest warrant for Wayne after gathering vital evidence and conducting extensive interviews of witnesses and other involved persons concerning this tragic ordeal.

The investigation revealed that this incident was apparently initiated as a result of a disagreement that led to a fight between one of the victims, Earl Andrews, and the suspect.

At some point during the fight, deputies say the suspect produced a firearm and shot Andrews and Caldwell. Caldwell appears to have been coming to the aide of Andrews when he was shot.

"I feel confident that our investigators have put together a strong case. As a department, we offer our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased," said Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone in a statement.

