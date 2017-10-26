SPD search for missing man with mental handicap

Authorities say McKenzie Johnson was last seen on October 26, 2017, walking near the 300 block of W 78th Street. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who is mentally handicap.

Authorities say McKenzie Johnson was last seen on October 26, 2017, walking near the 300 block of W 78th Street.

At that time, he was wearing a light blue shirt, black jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport Police.

