SPD search for missing man with mental handicap

SPD search for missing man with mental handicap

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who is mentally handicap.

Authorities say McKenzie Johnson was last seen on October 26, 2017, walking near the 300 block of W 78th Street.

At that time, he was wearing a light blue shirt, black jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport Police.

