Commissioner calls for new development along Cross Bayou

Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
An arrest has been made in reference to the double homicide that occurred on the campus of Grambling State University that claimed the lives of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.More >>
An arrest has been made in reference to the double homicide that occurred on the campus of Grambling State University that claimed the lives of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the double shooting that happened on the campus of Grambling State University early Wednesday morning.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the double shooting that happened on the campus of Grambling State University early Wednesday morning.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot someone near 29th street and Avenue Z in Ensley.More >>
Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot someone near 29th street and Avenue Z in Ensley.More >>