DPSO arrest man wanted for attempted murder of deputy

DeSoto Parish Sheriff's deputies say a man wanted for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer is in custody.

Deputies report 28-year-old Malcolm Flowers was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for charges of principal to distribution of schedule I and principal to distribution of schedule II.

Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said deputies responded to a gas station in the 500 block of Washington Ave. in Mansfield on Tuesday trying to execute a felony drug warrant on a suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, after Flowers observed the deputies approaching his vehicle at the gas pump, he immediately tried to get away from them in his car and struck one of the deputies.

Sheriff Arbuckle reports the deputy suffered moderate injuries and was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System.

Flowers fled the scene and the vehicle he was driving was found abandoned a short time later outside the city limits of Mansfield, according to deputies.

In addition to the original felony warrant, Flowers was wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

