SPD seeks man accused of engaging in sexual acts with minors

19-year-old Hakeem Phipps, of the 1900 block of North Market Street, is wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Investigators are asking the public’s help in locating a man accused of indecent behaviors with juveniles.

19-year-old Hakeem Phipps, of the 1900 block of North Market Street, is wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

Authorities began looking into Phipps in August 2017 when they received word that he may be having inappropriate sexual relationships with two juveniles.

The total bond was set at $50,000.00.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to Phipps arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at Lockemup.org to report information anonymously.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.