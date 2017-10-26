Some Shreveport stores to close Thanksgiving despite Black Friday pressure

Some Shreveport stores are planning to be closed on Thanksgiving despite pressure to open earlier for Black Friday. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Some Shreveport stores are planning to be closed on Thanksgiving despite pressure to open earlier for Black Friday. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

While some stores are opening earlier every year for Black Friday, even opening on Thanksgiving, some Shreveport stores say they will stay closed for the holiday.

The list of stores includes Enchanted Garden and King Hardware & Gifts, both on Line Avenue.

The owner of King Hardware & Gifts Elizabeth McElhatten says bigger chain stores will be open, but she wants her and her employees to spend the holiday enjoying family.

Plan to shop #BlackFriday deals on Thanksgiving? Some stores won’t open so employees can spend holiday w/ family: https://t.co/qfjMkyNCOW pic.twitter.com/CFj7wBHlyn — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) October 26, 2017

Despite being closed on Thanksgiving, both stores will be open on Black Friday.

McElhatten even says they will host a family-friendly event featuring Santa Claus.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved