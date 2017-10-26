Marshall police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Marshall police is searching for one man they believe was involved in a convenience store burglary and are hoping the public can help.

Dandre Torrez Dunn, 24, is accused of robbing the Food Fast convenience store int he 500 blocks of East End Boulevard at 10 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Police say that Dunn allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the store clerk. He then fled the scene and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The crime was captured on the store's surveillance cameras

A warrant has been issued for Dunn with one count of aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also submit a tip through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page or the P3 app on iPhone and Android.

