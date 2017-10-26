Marshall police arrest aggravated robbery suspect

Marshall police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with a convenience store burglary.

Dandre Torrez Dunn, 24, is accused of robbing the Food Fast convenience store in the 500 block of East End Boulevard at 10 p.m. on Oct. 23.

He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Longview by officers with the Longview Police Department.

Police say that Dunn allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the store clerk. He then fled the scene and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The crime was captured on the store's surveillance cameras.

A warrant has been issued for Dunn with one count of aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.