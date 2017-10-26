I-49 south near Stonewall partially blocked due to rollover crash

Crews are working to clear a wreck that has partially closed Interstate 49 south on Thursday afternoon.

Officers got the call just after 12:30 p.m just south Stonewall, according to Louisiana State Police Troop G spokesman Trooper Matt Harris.

Harris said that a tractor-trailer rolled over. The driver was not injured and the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.