Shreveport police arrest man in connection to shed burglary

A man is charged following his alleged role in a storage shed burglary in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood.

Lakordo Jamerson, 22, of Cresswell Avenue has been charged with one count of simple burglary, possession of marijuana and three counts of having a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

On Oct. 17, Shreveport police responded to reports of a burglary in the 600 block of Stephenson Street. The resident told officers that a bicycle worth $800 had been taken.

The victim handed over video footage from the home's security system. Police were able to identify Jamerson in the video as a suspect.

On Tuesday, investigators took Jamerson into custody without incident. That's when police found marijuana in his possession. His three children were inside the residence.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.