Jeff: Weekend will bring the coolest air of the season so far

Get ready for a chilly weekend.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 80s Today ahead of our next cold front that will bring in the coolest air of the season so far. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-80s.

A cold front moving in on Friday will bring some scattered showers and cooler temperatures.

We'll drop back into the mid-60s with a 50% chance of rain.

Dry weather and sunshine are back for the weekend, but it is going to be cool during the day and cold at night.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the upper 30s and only warm into the mid to upper 50s by afternoon.

A frost for most and a freeze for some is looking likely by Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s.

Sunday afternoon will see highs in the mid-60s.

Temps in the 70s are back on Monday with more rain showers possible on Halloween.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.