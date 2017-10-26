It's that time of the year again — The State Fair of Louisiana begins today, Thursday, Oct. 26.

Gates will open today at 10 a.m. at the State Fairgrounds near the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Greenwood Road.

Carnival games accept tokens, food booths accept cash.

Tokens are $1 each. Armbands for unlimited carnival rides are $30. Armbands are good for one day and one person only.

A State Fair Fun Pass is $75 and includes gate admission and armband for all 14 days of the fair. The pass si good for one day only.

Live musical entertainment includes performances by The Hollow Decks, Pokey Bear, Lenny Cooper, Frank Foster and more.

