Man found guilty after his fourth DWI offense

A Shreveport man was found guilty on Wednesday on his fourth DWI that will put him in jail for at least a decade and possibly 40 years.

It took the jury 15 minutes to determine unanimously 50-year-old Ismael Valadez was intoxicated when he drove into a culvert and knocked down a stop sign in the empty parking lot of Walmart SuperCenter on Westport off Pines road early Christmas Day 2016.

Valadez’s accident was witnessed by an off-duty Shreveport police patrol officer who stopped to help.

The officer noticed the odor of alcohol and Valadez was unsteady on his feet.

When tested by a DWI officer, Valadez had blood alcohol level of .118, which is over the legal limit.

Valadez will return to court on Nov. 3 for his sentencing.

