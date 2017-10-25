Man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

A man is behind bars on drug and weapon charges in Miller County.

Dennis Clark, 34, was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

A Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Dennis Clark over for a traffic stop after he violated a traffic law on Oct. 21.

During the traffic stop, the deputy had probable cause to search the vehicle and found drugs, a gun and cash.

The deputy found over 5 ounces of methamphetamine, over 4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and over $13,000 in cash.

Clark is being held in the Miller County Detention Center.

