ArkLaTex attorney receives major recognition

An ArkLaTex attorney is now the face of the prosecuting attorney’s association of Arkansas.

Bryan Chesshir of Nashville, AR, has been named prosecuting attorney of the year for the state of Arkansas.

“It is great honor especially when your peers recognize you,” said Chesshir.

The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association is made up of nearly 300 prosecutors statewide.

Chesshir represents the 9th West Judicial District which includes Howard, Little River, Sevier and Pike Counties.

“To me, it is something that caps my career. At this point in life when you see these people victimized, it feels like you are giving something back,” said Chesshir.

Chesshir began his career as a deputy prosecutor in 1995 and was elected as Prosecuting Attorney in 2008.

This year, Chesshir has spent a lot of time meeting with state legislators regarding justice reforms as it relates to prison overcrowding.

“I want to make sure they understand prisons may be overcrowded, but you still have to remember the victims you have to remember their rights and somebody has to be there to represent them,” said Chesshir.

Chesshir also serves as President of the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association.

