4 vehicle crash shuts down traffic on Hilry Huckabee Ave

Shreveport police are working to clear congestion caused by a crash on Hilry Huckabee Avenue Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after noon near Lakeshore Drive, according to dispatch records.

Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Some people were treated on scene for minor injuries, according to police, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Police are working to turn southbound traffic around and redirect it to MLK Drive. Northbound traffic is being rerouted to I-220.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

