Families, murder expert say Shreveport leaders part of growing homicide problem

As the number of murders rises in Shreveport, the families and friends of victims are voicing their concerns about city officials and homicide investigators.

During the first two years of Mayor Ollie Tyler’s term as Shreveport mayor, the police department’s annual crime report shows the city recording 28 homicides in both 2014 and 2015. But in 2016, the year Tyler named Alan Crump Interim Chief of Police, 28 murders were committed in Shreveport.

An increase of 18, resulting in 60% increase in the city’s homicide rate. While the national homicide rate also rose by 20% in 2016, according to FBI's uniform crime report, Shreveport’s rate tripled the national spike in murders.

In November of that year, Mayor Tyler named Crump as her choice to fill the Shreveport Chief of Police position, and since then the murder rate has continued to rise.

So far during 2017, the city is averaging 5 homicides a month, with the most recent stabbing death bringing the city murder total to 40.

On July 2, 2017, Benjamin Finney Jr. was sitting passenger, in a parked Honda Accord at a Mooretown intersection, when a silver Cadillac pulled up to the light. Leaning back in his seat and texting, Finney Jr. never saw the gunman jump from the other vehicle and open fire with a semi-automatic weapon.

According to the official investigative report, Finney was not the intended target, the driver Chris Hayes was, but the gunman missed, striking Ben twice in the back and killing the 23-year-old not far from where he lived.

Nearly two and a half months since that hot and tragic July night, Finney Jr.’s parents, Benjamin Sr. and Lawanda, have been relentless in their pursuit of justice.

“His mom and me, night and day we’ve been out there, trying to get everyone we can to help.” says Benjamin Finney Sr. “And we both work, but we will not stop until justice for Ben is served.”

In September, Shreveport police made an arrest in the homicide case. Later that month the suspect turned himself in after retaining a lawyer, according to police records.

However, less than one month later, the once alleged killer walked free, when a Caddo Parish grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

“It’s a painful feeling. Not as bad as when Ben got killed, but it’s hard. But I figured we’d be right back here.” Lawanda Finney said. “The detective working Ben’s murder, I’ve known her since she was an officer in the Shreveport police department.”

“I had a wreck one time and she was called out there. She didn’t even want to write the report up,” Lawanda Finney said. “She showed no effort, so I told Ben Sr. ‘Oh this is good.’”

“The first week our son was killed, our detective was on vacation,” Benjamin Sr. said. “So, Ben’s case just sat there on a desk.”

While the Finney’s are upset with the homicide detective assigned to their son’s murder, they are equally upset with the top leadership in the violent crimes unit, as well as Police Chief Alan Crump and Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler.

“The week I went up to the police station, a sergeant tells me they only have six detectives working homicide, six,” said Finney Sr. “They have to work violent crimes and there are eight types of violent crimes he told me.”

“Every time you turn the T.V. on you’re going to hear our voice,” said Lawanda Finney, talking about her belief that police department heads and Mayor Tyler are not doing enough to combat murder and violent crime in Shreveport. “We going to get justice for Ben, if we have to go above Mayor Tyler’s head, the Shreveport police department, we will."

If the current trend holds through the end of the year, Shreveport is on pace to witness 48 murders in 2017.

The highest body count since the city recorded 49 homicides in 2003, according to FBI figures.

“Something has changed in this jurisdiction to see more homicides,” said Eric Witzig, a former homicide detective, with 35 years’ experience investigating murders with Washington D.C. Police Department and the FBI.

Witzig now studies murder and homicide trends for the Murder Accountability Project. He says the two-year spike in homicides in Shreveport is “statistically significant” and can now be called a trend.

Referencing the city’s 2016 homicide rate, Witzig points to the number of detectives working murder cases in Shreveport.

“What we are seeing here in Shreveport, is essentially a double of the number of homicides,” Witzig said. “Has the number of homicide detectives changed in Shreveport? Do we have twice the number of homicide detectives?”

According to officials with the Shreveport Police Officers Association, the department has eight detectives, two sergeants and one lieutenant working homicide cases. A number that has not doubled since the tide of murders began rising in 2016.

After his son was shot and killed, Finney Sr. said he was shocked to learn how few detectives work murder cases in Shreveport.

He says the week Ben Jr. was killed, the detective assigned his murder case was on vacation leave. As Finney Sr. recalls, that first week, of July was a particularly violent week in Shreveport.

“We had two murders and three shootings,” exclaimed Finney Sr., “So how can you work that?”

“What is the optimum number of homicides that a homicide detective can handle in a year,” Witzig asked. “What I am hearing is four,” he said referring to a study recently done by an agent in the F.B.I. Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Based on homicide rates published in the police department’s annual crime report and crime comparison reports, in 2016 and 2017, on average Shreveport investigators will catch five murder cases.

From 2013 to 2015, the three years prior to Chief Crump’s initial promotion to Interim Police Chief, those investigators were getting assigned on average three homicide cases a year.

Furthermore, over that span, Shreveport police made an average of 17 homicide arrests per year. When the murder rate doubled in 2016, arrests dropped to 11, according to department crime reports.

But that same year those detectives were also assigned roughly 35 shooting investigations, as well as other violent crime cases such as rape, robbery and aggravated assault, which also spiked in 2016.

In 2017, investigators have arrested 12 alleged killers, based on KSLA reporting, with one suspect in a double murder apparently committing suicide.

According to Shreveport Police Department figures, the homicide clearance rate (number of arrests made in comparison to the number of murder committed) from 2013 through 2017, equaled or exceeded the national clearance rate.

“What’s changed? Hopefully, it’s not the resources given to the men and women of law enforcement as they get their work done.”

The volume of cases being assigned to Shreveport violent crime detectives, including homicides, suggesting Shreveport detectives are being spread too thin because when the City saw a new wave of violent crime in 2016 and the homicide rate skyrocketed, the police department’s clearance rate fell considerably.

“I did some rough back of the envelop calculations before we talked,” Witzig said. “And I came up with a clearance of 30% for Shreveport.”

Witzig based his clearance rate calculation on homicide numbers reported to the F.B.I. by the Shreveport police department. He says the national clearance rate is dropping as well, but Shreveport now stands well below the national rate of 59%, according to the F.B.I. Uniform Crime Report.

KSLA News 12 contacted Mayor Tyler and Chief Crump, asking both city leaders to sit down and talk about the rising homicide rate and pose Witzig’s question of what has happened to cause the troubling spike in murders.

Neither official or their offices have answered that invitation.

In fact, the first week of October, KSLA submitted an open records request, asking police department officials for the number of murder arrests made from 2015 through 2017 and the clearance rate for 2016, because unlike years past, in 2016 the department’s annual crime report did not publish that number.

Almost three weeks later, we are still waiting for answers, being told our request is currently in the hands of the city attorney.

We also asked the department to give an exact count of the number detectives handling homicide cases in Shreveport. With police officials failing to give a response to that question, we contacted the Shreveport Police Officers Association, who report the number as 9, including six detectives.

“It’s been really hard,” said Dessie Taylor, her son Carlos Taylor Jr. was gunned down in April outside of Hollywood Mini-Mart. “I can’t say that junior is gone. He will always be in my spirit. He will always be in my heart no matter what.”

Taylor says the detective handling her son’s murder has been great, but she has been unable to find peace since his death.

“It just hurts that nobody has been able to come up to me and say ‘Hey we got everybody that’s in this. They’re going to get prosecuted,” Taylor said.

Shreveport police did make an arrest in her son’s murder case not long after the killing.

“I said 'Wow that was fast,'” Taylor said.

Like the Ben Finney Jr. case, her son’s once alleged killer also walked free, after it was determined there was not enough evidence to go forward with prosecution, according to records KSLA reviewed at the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.

In fact, four cases, including the Finney and Taylor murders, have already been dismissed this year, just weeks after an arrest was made, for lack of evidence.

Leaving grieving families to worry if their loved one’s killers will ever be brought to justice and why city leaders are not doing more to give the city’s detectives resources needed to build cases that bring murder convictions.

“Our mayor is trying to build a $100 million stadium for the D-League. But we got officers leaving every day,” Finney Sr. said. “They’re going to Texas and other states because of the pay here, and they just can’t do it. Something has to change.”

