BCPD: Man arrested after caught burglarizing home

A Shreveporter is facing multiple charges after police say that he was caught red-handed burglarizing a Bossier City home.

Michael Mitchell Clayton, 32, is charged with simple burglary, resisting with force, battery on a police officer and battery on a police officer with injuries, according to Bossier City Police Department.

Officers got the call on Monday afternoon from residents in the 200 block of South Youree Street that saw a man breaking into a home.

Upon arrival, officers found Clayton inside the home. He then took off and attempted to flee. Officers chased after him and were able to catch up with Clayton as he tried to jump a fence.

According to Bossier City police, Clayton began to fight with officers. He was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle in which an officer received a minor injury to his right arm.

Clayton also had outstanding warrants for his arrest from the City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Shreveport Police Department on various charges including theft, illegal possession of stolen things, burglary and failure to appear.

