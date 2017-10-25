NPD: Four more arrested in shooting involving 5-year-old, 3-year-old

Four more arrests have been made in a shooting that sent a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old to a Northwest Louisiana hospital, according to Natchitoches police.

Tyrese Evans , 18, is charged with 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

, 18, is charged with 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Demario Davis , 26, is charged 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

, 26, is charged 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Christopher Kelley, 25, is 4 counts attempted first-degree murder.

All three were placed in The Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

In addition, a 16-year-old boy was charged with 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has been booked into the WARE Youth Detention Center.

Both girls were treated at University Health and were released on Monday, according to the girls' mother.

They are expected to recover from their injuries.

The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

According to Natchitoches police, they received reports of several people shooting at each other in the area of Reba Street. A 5-year-old girl was struck by gunfire in the lower calf and a 3-year-old was injured in the foot.

Authorities say that the injuries were non-life-threatening. Both were sent to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and then sent to University Health.

