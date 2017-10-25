SWAR 18-year-old charged with statutory rape

A young Southwest Arkansas man is behind bars after being accused of having sex with someone less than sixteen years of age.

Brian Lane Pond, 18, of Miller County Arkansas is accused of sexual activity with a 14-year-old. He has been charged with rape.

According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, an investigation provided enough evidence for a judge to issue a warrant for Pond's arrest.

Pond was taken into custody at this home. He is currently being held at the Miller County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case or others is urged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at 870-774-3001 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.