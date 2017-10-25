Man killed following stabbing in Cedar Grove

Shreveport police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. to the 300 block of East 72nd Street.

Police say an argument between a 40-year-old man and woman escalated into a fight. That's when the woman reportedly stabbed the man in the upper chest.

He was taken to University Health hospital where he later died.

Police are questioning a woman they believe was involved but so far no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

