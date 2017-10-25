Two people killed on Grambling State's campus

Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to Steve Williams, public information officer, detectives from Grambling State University and the sheriff's office are working together to piece together what happened.

KSLA News 12 is told the shooting happened between two dormitories and was sometime around midnight.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew heading to Grambling and will have new details as they develop.

