Security heightened, activities continue in wake of 2 slayings on GSU campus

Two men were found dead on Grambling State University campus following a shooting. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Activities, including homecoming, will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.

And students will hold a prayer vigil in the courtyard near Favrot Student Union at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Grambling State senior Earl Andrews, 23, and Monquiarious Caldwell, 23, both of Farmerville, were shot sometime around midnight Tuesday between two dormitories.

Campus spokesman Will Sutton said a female contacted the Grambling police chief minutes after the shootings.

Authorities began receiving 9-1-1 calls at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday.

Officer Thomas Harmon and Sgt. Rodney Williams responded and found both men on the ground.

Investigators say Andrews and Caldwell apparently knew the person who shot them.

No name or description of the shooter has been released.

No arrest has been made.

In a letter released Wednesday afternoon, Grambling State President Richard Gallot Jr. offers his condolences to their families.

He also describes the homicides as an isolated incident and says "we are working with authorities to do all that we can to ensure your safety on campus, our first priority."

News of the fatal shootings prompted authorities to tell students to say in their rooms.

The deaths are being investigated by detectives with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office and Grambling State University police.

The school opened as scheduled Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the university.

Grambling State University offices are open with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as scheduled. — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 25, 2017

And it was just three weeks ago that university officials met with students about campus security, Sutton said.

"We do have an open campus. These are not just campus roads; these are public roads," he said.

"And we encourage students to be alert and vigilant. We give them tips and then we usually do that again."

