'Molly Build' provides hope and new home for veteran and wife

The memories of three young Bossier Parish teens live on by helping a deserving veteran and his wife defeat homelessness and giving them a fresh start on life.

"There's no words for it. It's just amazing," says Sterling Combs, a one-time admitted alcoholic and drug addict.

The Combs have been clean and sober for years, Sterling for 8 years and Rhonda for 14.

First with the help of Community Renewal and now the leadership of The Fuller Center for Housing, the Combs began the process of becoming homeowners roughly 5 years ago.

The Fuller Center's mission is to build homes for veterans.

Including the Combs' new home, The Fuller Center has built 57 homes in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.

"I hope it gives inspiration to others, giving them hope by looking at us," Combs explains.

Their home will forever bare the name 'Molly Build', named in honor of Molly Reed. She was a young Bossier City teen who was tragically killed in an I-49 traffic accident in 2006 along with two high school friends, Katy Watkins and Emily Perdue.

"It's an emotional day of sorts," said Bryan Reed, Molly's father. "This past Friday was 11 years since I lost my daughter."

The Fuller Center for Housing had previously built two other homes for veterans, both in honor of Katy Watkins, Katy Build 1 and Katy Build 2.

"Now fast forward all these years," says Simple Church pastor Justin Haigler, "all the good done in the name of Christ and the name of the girls. It's obvious He did have a plan. It motivated the adults and people in the community to say, 'Lets do something'".

Simple Church volunteers along with Asbury United Methodist Church and numerous other donors were the financial and labor force to get the Molly Build home built.

And now the Combs hope their fresh start will show others how anything is possible through faith, hope and help.

"There's a lot of people struggling like me and my husband. I just want them to know, there is help and there is hope," says Rhonda Combs.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.