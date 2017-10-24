Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after killing child

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday for the death of a seven-month-old child.

Just as jury selection in the murder trial of 25-year-old Anthony Oliver ended, he pleads guilty to manslaughter.

On February 2015, seventh-month-old Aiden King was taken unconscious from his mother’s apartment to University Health hospital where he later died.

The autopsy revealed the child suffered a broken collarbone and a subdural hematoma.

“After consultation with and with the approval of the mother of the deceased baby and the paternal grandparents of deceased baby, the state accepted that offer,” said Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Jason Waltman.

After Olive admitted his guilt, he is sentenced to 12 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Oliver faced a mandatory life sentenced if convicted of the original second-degree murder charge.

