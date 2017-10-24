Man accused of murdering child pleads guilty to manslaughter

A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the death of a 7-month-old child.

Anthony Oliver entered the plea just as jury selection ended for the 25-year-old's trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

Aiden King was unconscious when he was taken from his mother’s apartment to University Health in Shreveport, where he later died.

An autopsy revealed the child had suffered a broken collarbone and a subdural hematoma.

“After consultation with and with the approval of the mother of the deceased baby and the paternal grandparents of the deceased baby, the state accepted that offer,” Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Jason Waltman said of the manslaughter plea.

After admitting his guilt, Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

He would have faced a mandatory life sentence if he had been convicted of second-degree murder.

