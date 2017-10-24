Police kill dog to get it to let loose of toddler it had bitten

Texarkana, Texas, police say they had to kill a dog to save a year-old child Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call about a child being bitten by a dog in the 1400 block of West 21st Street.

The caller told police the toddler wasn't breathing.

When officers arrived, they found dog still had the child in its mouth.

Authorities say they had to shoot the dog to get it to let go.

The toddler was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana for treatment.

