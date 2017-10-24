Police kill dog to get it to let go of girl's head; child suffered fractured skull, multiple cuts

Police gather after having to shoot and kill a dog because it had a child in its mouth. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A year-old child still is fighting for her life after being bitten by a dog.

It happened at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of West 21st Street in Texarkana, Texas.

A person who called for help told police the toddler wasn't breathing.

Officers said they found a pit bull in the back yard with the girl's head in its mouth.

They had to shoot the dog three times, killing it, to get the animal to let go of the child, authorities said.

The toddler was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana for treatment of a fractured skull and multiple cuts to her face and elsewhere on her head.

The dog was a family pet that was chained in the yard when it attacked the child, authorities said.

The animal's body is to be tested at the Texas Department of State Health Services in Austin, police said.

