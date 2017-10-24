Dog shot after carrying 1-year-old child in its mouth

A dog was shot and killed by Texarkana, Texas police in order to save a one-year-old child Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call about a child being bitten by a dog in the 1400 block of West 21st Street. The caller told police the toddler wasn't breathing.

When officers arrived, they found the child in the dog’s mouth.

Officers had to shoot the dog to bring the child to safety.

The toddler was taken to St. Michael Hospital and is currently being treated. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Texarkana, Texas Police Department are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.