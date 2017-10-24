DOTD: Kings Hwy construction almost over

After more than 2 years of drilling and paving, officials say the stretch of roadway on Kings Highway near Youree Drive is just a month away from completion.

Some residents are acknowledging that there's no denying the difference.

"I feel wonderful, we've been waiting for it but it was bad but not as bad as it could have been I guess," said Dale George, the owner of Deli Casino's Sandwich Shoppe.

George first made headlines in March when the construction nearly crippled her decades-old business. But after a Facebook post by a long time customer went viral, and a news story done by KSLA News 12, George was able to survive the project.

Now, she says she is seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think that what’s helped us the most is that we been here for 40 years and I just knew that God was always going to take care of it somehow or another he has so far, then since it’s over with we fixed out building inside and out so we’re excited because of everything’s fresh and new,” said George.

But just down the street, Edward Nader the owner of Nader's Gallery says he's been stuck at a red light.

"It seems to be endless and perpetual we continue to hear that there getting closer to finishing up and finishing within the next month and we've been hearing that for a good 6 or 8 to maybe 10 months now," Nader said. "My only concern is that no one has been out on this road for the last 2 weeks we've seen no activity and its beginning to really cripple our business."

Its something Robert Mallett, the Director of Communications for the Department of Transportation and Development, says is all a part of the process.

"We are moving ahead with this project it was supposed to take a certain amount of working days, we're going to come under that or right close to it," Mallett said.

Mallett adds that once the construction is complete the area should see an uptick in traffic. He says the only thing left to do is add stripping to the streets and highway signs.

Copyright 2017 KSLA All rights reserved.