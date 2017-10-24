Police apprehend teen after video of woman being attacked while holding baby goes viral

VIRAL VIDEO: Janie McCoy recoils and reacts after being hit while holding a baby then is hit again. (Sources: Facebook, YouTube)

A teenage girl has been taken into custody in connection with a fight involving a woman holding a child.

Police and the woman's father confirm that the altercation occurred last Wednesday afternoon in Broken Bow, Okla.

Now, cell phone videos of the confrontation are going viral on Facebook and an online petition calls for arrests in the case.

The juvenile was apprehended Tuesday afternoon; then she and her mother appeared before a judge, a police dispatcher said.

No one else has been arrested, the dispatcher said.

Jeremy McCoy, of Broken Bow, Okla., posted a video on Facebook about 6 p.m. Monday with the explanation: "Hate to post this of my daughter being assaulted by 2 girls, and nothing has been done yet 5 days later. So please share."

A related video was posted the same day on YouTube by a user identified as Ray McElhaney. Accompanying it was the comment "Broken Bow, Okla., cops never arrested the other 2 for punching the girl holding the child."

Meantime, a petition that was started early Monday morning at change.org has since gotten more than 2,000 signatures.

The "McCurtain County Sheriff's Department: Justice for Janie McCoy" page created by a Ken McKinney includes a screen grab of McCoy's Facebook post and the following comment. (The person's name has been deleted because she is a minor):

"Janie was assaulted and mistreated by the girl (name deleted). (Name deleted) not only assaulted Janie, but put the life of that innocent child in danger. That went to far and anyone who assaults a mother with a child in their arms deserve punishment at the fullest extent of the law."

Jeremy McCoy told KSLA News 12 on Thursday afternoon that he now is overwhelmed by the back and forth with police over whether a report about the altercation has or has not been completed.

He referred further questions to his daughter who agreed to an interview with KSLA.

