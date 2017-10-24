Interim director of Caddo Parish animal shelter charged with domestic battery

The current interim director of the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Kelvin Samuel, has been facing a charge of domestic abuse battery since the summer, according to Shreveport city court records.

Those records show Samuel was charged back on July 10 and paid his $3,000 bond two days later.

Shreveport city court listings also detail how, on August 15, Samuel appeared in court, waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Samuel was the assistant director at the animal shelter until being promoted to interim after former director Chuck Wilson announced his resignation on October 3.

Caddo Parish officials confirmed they were aware of the allegations but could not provide specific details.

Parish Public Information Officer Krystle Grindley issued this statement:

"The Parish is aware of the allegations involving an Animal Services employee. This is currently an open personnel issue. The Parish has established policies and procedures in place as it relates to personnel matters and is acting in accordance with those policies. As with all personnel matters, the Parish cannot provide any specific details regarding employees."

According to Shreveport city court records, Samuel's next court date has been set for November 15 and his wife, Kimberly Samuel, has received a subpoena in the case.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.